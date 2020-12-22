CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The Smoke” In A Verzuz

On commercial hits alone Ja Rule would have an advantage over his Queens nemesis...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Budweiser Hosts Night Two of BUDX Miami with Halsey, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, and 200+ “Kings of Culture” from Around the World

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

While Gucci Mane and Jeezy were able to put their very serious personal beef behind them for the sake of the culture and give everyone one of the most memorable Verzuz battles of 2020, don’t expect mortal enemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule to do the same anytime soon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While fans have been clamoring and day dreaming of a face-to-face battle between the two rappers from Queens, Ja Rule and Fiddy have admitted they don’t have much interest in participating in one with 50 saying he’d rather battle Snoop. Now that it’s become clear that 50 and Ja won’t be squashing their beef anytime soon (even Fat Joe attempted to bring the two together to no avail), Ja’s decided to continue his decades old war of words with the former G-Unit general.

Speaking to HipHopDX about the proposed Verzuz that would break the internet should it ever happen, Ja Rule bluntly stated “That ain’t gonna happen… Everybody don’t want the smoke! Everybody don’t want the smoke” when told he and 50 would make the most sense as a Verzuz matchup.

Say what y’all will about Ja Rule, but the man does have a catalog of hits that had him dominating the charts in late 90’s and early 00’s like few did. Though 50 Cent has more street cred in the rap game than Ja ever had (no shots), Rule did have more chart-climbing hits over the years than 50. Just sayin.’

We’re actually still upset that we never got an entire album from the rap trio once known as Murder Inc. (Jay-Z, Ja Rule and DMX).

Still, Ja Rule is ready to do a Verzuz battle with whoever as he’s only a phone call away. But who from that era outside of 50 makes the most sense? Ma$e? Busta Rhymes? Let us know who you’d like to see Ja go up against in a Verzuz battle outside of 50 Cent in the comments below.

Ja Rule Says 50 Cent Doesn’t Want “The Smoke” In A Verzuz  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , Ja Rule

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
Close