Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!? $600 Is Not Enough

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be former President actually tweeted something that I think everyone, well except maybe some republicans, agree with, he saying the the $600.00 stimulus checks aren’t enough and for the first time in probably ever Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi are in agreeance.  Now speculation is that Donald Trump is going to veto bill.

In a video that was tweeted by Donald Trump:

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently-needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever, … However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace.”

Then after in a retweet by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had this to say about Donald Trumps Tweet:

Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!

Democrats wanted that amount all along, so they are running to the floor to vote again.

So what does this all mean?  I don’t know but we hope you weren’t hunting for that $600 anytime soon…#IJS

Take a look at the video below

was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close