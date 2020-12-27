CLOSE
Baltimore County Therapist Reports Spike In Teen Anxiety Cases

Baltimore County therapist Dr. Heidi Schreiber-Pan sees a spike in teen anxiety cases as a result of the pandemic's lock down.

Schreiber-Pan was featured on FOX45 where she shared, “there’s no doubt that the pandemic has had a negative effect on mental health issues.” She’s seen a fair number of cases this year to be concerned about teen mental health during the pandemic. “I see a ton of calls specifically for anxiety,” shares Schreiber-Pan. “And I would say that since September, the intakes have been through the roof.”

Most children have been kept in their homes and have been forced to learn virtually. As the Coronavirus continues to cripple society, it’s safer for kids to find comfort in working from home. Schreiber-Pan thinks the isolation that teens are facing during the pandemic could be the main cause in the increase of anxiety. “By us moving it to a digital format, we’re now not allowing these adolescents to really work through that developmental task of understanding who they are,” said Schreiber-Pan.

The CDC reported in November some alarming trends in child mental health. Sadly, there was a 24% increase in child hospital visits for mental health issues in kids aged 5-11. A 31% increase was reported for ages 12-17. Mental Health America shares that encouraging communication with your kids, attention to their environments, creating routines, and creating a calm environment can help your teen with anxiety.

