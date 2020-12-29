CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Officials Reminding Residents To Not Shoot Fireworks Or Guns Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Fireworks stock

Source: Danny Lawson – PA Images / Getty

A reminder from the Baltimore city police department ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is warning residents against shooting off fireworks and guns into the air.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We want to admonish everybody that fireworks are illegal in the city of Baltimore, all fireworks,” said Harrison, including sparklers.

Police Commissioner Harrison said officers will be on the lookout for people violating the law.

“Secondly, shooting firearms in the air is not only illegal, it is extremely dangerous,” added Harrison. “Bullets come down with the same velocity as they do when they go off. It can harm and kill people so absolutely do not do it.”

The city’s New Year’s Eve fireworks have been canceled this year.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City Officials Reminding Residents To Not Shoot Fireworks Or Guns Ahead Of New Year’s Eve  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
NYC DA Urged To Charge White Woman Who…

The Manhattan district attorney was being urged to charge a white woman who allegedly assaulted jazz musician Keyon Harrold Jr.…
12.29.20
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.28.20
Trump And Pelosi Are On The Same Page!?…

While most of us have been way over the Mad Tweeter Donald Trump’s angry tweets, yesterday the soon to be…
12.23.20
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
Close