She Gets It From Her Mama: Kenya Moore And Brooklyn Daly Pose In An Adorable Photo Shoot

2019 BravoCon Opening Night

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Looks like baby Brooklyn Daly will be following in her mother Kenya Moore’s footsteps. The two-year-old tot posed alongside her mother in a fluffy pink and black ensemble that coordinated with her mother. Judging by the berets on their heads and the faux Eiffel Tower, it looks like the mommy daughter duo wanted to recreate a Parisian scene.

Baby Brooklyn has been dubbed Kenya Moore’s miracle baby. At 47, the former Miss USA winner, actress, model, producer, author, television personality, and entrepreneur gave birth to her very first child. For women who have put off having children or feared that they were too old to carry, Kenya served as an inspiration. Although her pregnancy wasn’t easy, she was able to deliver a beautiful, healthy baby girl.

The story behind Kenya’s pregnancy journey makes these beautiful photos of her and her daughter precious. Through her role on Real Housewives of Atlanta, we’re able to see how much of a hands-on mom she is. As expected, Brooklyn is treated like precious cargo because it was such a struggle for her to get here. Brooklyn isn’t your average 2-year-old either. The pint-sized toddler is the face of Kenya Moore’s hair care brand, Kenya Moore Hair. Her mother is laying the foundation for a baby mogul.

Whether Kenya and baby Brooklyn’s photos were for personal or business purposes, it’s so cute to watch the two work together. Motherhood is a gift and it warms my heart to see Kenya experience this life-long dream. What do you think? Isn’t this mommy-daughter duo adorable?

She Gets It From Her Mama: Kenya Moore And Brooklyn Daly Pose In An Adorable Photo Shoot  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kenya Moore

