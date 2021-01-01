CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Congratulations/Sad News: Ladies Rotimi Is Officially Off The Market [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Power Series Finale Episode Screening At Paley Center

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

2020 has been a historic year filled with a pandemic and social injustice protesting through out the world and as we kiss 2020 good bye 2020 has one more bit of sad news for the ladies before it left.  Female Starz ‘Power’ fans were in mourning when Dre got lit up in flames towards the end of the season 6.  Well today we have congratulatory news that will have the ladies in tears all over again, Dre is officially off the market.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Congratulations are in order as the actor/rapper Rotimi went live to share the news that he asked his longtime girlfriend, Instagram model, Vanessa Mdee, to be his wife and she said yes.

You are my everything. My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.

Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. Im in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you eveyrhing that you deserve. Nakupenda

Congratulations and many blessings to Rotimi and the future Mrs. Buttascotch.

Take a look at the videos and posts below:

Congratulations/Sad News: Ladies Rotimi Is Officially Off The Market [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Rotimi

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close