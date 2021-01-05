The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already

It’s still early in the new year, but it looks like we got a strong contender for movie of the year already.

Ahead of its January 15 release, Amazon Studios has dropped the first trailer for Regina King’s directorial debut, One Night In Miami, giving us a glimpse that has many critics talking Oscar-worthy already.

The film, which is based on Kemp Powers’ award-winning play of the same name, tells the story of the night four Black figures spanning across the world of sports, music, and activism came together to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in sport’s history. The movie boasts a fantastic cast, including Aldis Hodge (Jim Brown), Leslie Odom Jr. (Sam Cooke), Eli Goree (Muhammad Ali), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X), plus Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson with Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavyweight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami… is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

One Night in Miami is already high on the list of movies to watch in 2021, including Amazon Studios Coming 2 America. You can peep it below.

