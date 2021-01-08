Lucy “Xena” Lawless Schools Kevin “Hercules” Sorbo on That Capitol Riot

If you are expecting a reunion involving the characters from ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ and ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,’ don’t waste your time.

The closest that came to seeing the stars of both shows again was on Twitter this week when Lucy Lawless, who used to play “Xena,” fired back at Kevin Sorbo, who once played the small-screen, live-action version of “Hercules,” for putting out “far-right conspiracy” opinions in regards to supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald J. Trump storming the Washington D.C. Capitol building on Jan. 6 for the protests that turned into rioting and unrest.

From Uproxx:

The two actors virtually reunited, sort of (what is this, a crossover episode?), this week when Lawless corrected Sorbo after he tweeted nonsense about how it was antifa who broke into the Capitol, not MAGA rioters.

It is not the first time Sorbo has put out conspiracy theory beliefs, but he was one of many blaming Antifa for the attack on and inside the Capitol that was encouraged by Trump.

Needless to say, Lawless was having none of his nonsense on social media.

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

This shows a lot of ‘Xena’ fans why she kicked more butt than ‘Hercules.’

Here is one tweet that is fitting to Lawless’ smackdown on Sorbo:

And now we go to Lucy Lawless taking Sorbo down on Twitter pic.twitter.com/MgxSnGEKb8 — Chris Vance (@C2Vance) January 8, 2021

