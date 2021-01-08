CLOSE
Lucy “Xena” Lawless Schools Kevin “Hercules” Sorbo on That Capitol Riot

Xena And Hercules

Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty

If you are expecting a reunion involving the characters from ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ and ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,’ don’t waste your time.

The closest that came to seeing the stars of both shows again was on Twitter this week when Lucy Lawless, who used to play “Xena,” fired back at Kevin Sorbo, who once played the small-screen, live-action version of “Hercules,” for putting out “far-right conspiracy” opinions in regards to supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald J. Trump storming the Washington D.C. Capitol building on Jan. 6 for the protests that turned into rioting and unrest.

From Uproxx:

The two actors virtually reunited, sort of (what is this, a crossover episode?), this week when Lawless corrected Sorbo after he tweeted nonsense about how it was antifa who broke into the Capitol, not MAGA rioters.

It is not the first time Sorbo has put out conspiracy theory beliefs, but he was one of many blaming Antifa for the attack on and inside the Capitol that was encouraged by Trump.

Needless to say, Lawless was having none of his nonsense on social media.

This shows a lot of ‘Xena’ fans why she kicked more butt than ‘Hercules.’

Here is one tweet that is fitting to Lawless’ smackdown on Sorbo:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Donaldson Collection, Getty Images and Uproxx

Gif, Third Picture and First and Second Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Lucy "Xena" Lawless Schools Kevin "Hercules" Sorbo on That Capitol Riot

