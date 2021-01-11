CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 11, 2021: Push For Impeachment — Social Media Bans Trump — 1 of 15 Americans Test Positive for COVID-19

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

1. Democrats Pushing for Second Trump Impeachment 

What You Need To Know:

Following the attack of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by Donald Trump supporters, calls for the President’s removal from office, were fast and furious.

 

2. Permanent Suspension of @realDonaldTrump

What You Need To Know:

The day after Wednesday’s attack by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, social platforms, Facebook and Instagram, suspended Donald Trump’s accounts until at least Inauguration Day.

3. Coronavirus Update: Infections Swell As 1 in Every 15 Americans Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

As vaccinations rollout slowly across the U.S., the pandemic continues to spread at an alarming rate. Over the weekend, the number of Covid-19 cases swelled past 22 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

 

4. Miya Ponsetto, a.k.a. “SoHo Karen”, Due In Criminal Court March 29

What You Need To Know:

Miya Ponsetto, 22, of Peru, California was arrested on January 7 by the Ventura County Sheriff and members of the NYPD. Ponsetto was extradited to New York City on January 9 for tackling 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. at Arlo Hotel on December 26th, 2020 after falsely accusing the teenager of stealing her cellphone.

 

5.  Black Founders Still Aren’t Being Invited To Brunch, Only Receiving 2.4% Of Venture Capital Funding In 2020

What You Need To Know:

The start-up model seems to be the engine bringing the world’s economy into the new millennia, but this model has yet to shed the racism and sexism endemic to American business culture.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — January 11, 2021: Push For Impeachment — Social Media Bans Trump — 1 of 15 Americans Test Positive for COVID-19  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone…

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle…
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.
01.11.21
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Close