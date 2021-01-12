CLOSE
National
HomeNational

FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol Insurrection, Allegedly

Judging from the selfies taken and the knowledge the terrorists had of the building, they probably did.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
dc protests

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The fallout from last week’s treasonous insurrection spurred on by Donald Trump continues as authorities are now looking at actual police officers who might’ve participated and assisted in the failed vanilla isis coup de tat.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

TMZ is reporting that the FBI are zeroing in on 10-12 members of the Capitol Police for allegedly helping the Trumpian mob carry out their terrorist attack in Washington. While everyone witnessed the Capitol 12 basically roll out the welcome mat to the rioters outside of the Capitol Building and open the gates up to them, the FBI fear they were a part of something “more nefarious.”

As for what’s “more nefarious,” as TMZ reported, the FBI believes some of the officers and other staffers in the building may have facilitated the takeover by helping the rioters navigate the building. The FBI believes certain moves were extremely suspicious, like almost instantly finding Nancy Pelosi‘s office even though a member of the public would probably have to search for an hour or more to find it. Something else suspicious … how did rioters beeline for Rep. Jim Clyburn‘s office when the door does not even have a nameplate?
Our sources say the FBI looked at all the video and honed in on cops who were not blocking the path of the rioters. That isn’t in itself a criminal offense, but the FBI believes people who didn’t block the rioters may have more involvement. Two officers have already been suspended by the Department, but the FBI’s conducting a criminal investigation.
Yeah, we’re not surprised at all.
For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and everyone is aware that white supremacists favorite profession tend to be in law enforcement. Heck, even the Secret Service had to replace some of their agents protecting President-Elect Joe Biden due to fears that they’ve become Trump loyalists during this Trump era and might serve Joe up on a platter to their fellow cult members.
But the FBI aren’t just looking at Capitol Police in their investigation as they’re also investigating whether or not staffers working in government buildings might’ve been a part of the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol. Our money’s on “Yeah, more than likely.”

FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol Insurrection, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

U.S. Capitol Protest

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
FBI Probing Capitol Police Who Assisted The Capitol…

For the past four years Donald Trump has radicalized white supremacists across the board with his white nationalist rhetoric and…
01.12.21
Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero…

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away…
01.12.21
Folks Think Someone Knew About Capitol Hill Attack…

As if what happened at The U.S. Capitol wasn’t bad enough, now folks it’s being bantered about that someone on…
01.12.21
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol…

The self-restraint shown by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the mob storming the U.S. Capitol is rarely used when…
01.11.21
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy…

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.
01.11.21
Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During…

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to…
01.11.21
Woman Who Attacked Black Teen Over Lost Phone…

Miya Ponsetto, the 22-year-old woman who attacked the black teenager in a New York hotel lobby, sat down with Gayle…
01.08.21
IRS Reveals Some Taxpayers Won’t Automatically Receive Stimulus…

The IRS reveals some people eligible for the latest stimulus check will not receive it automatically.
01.11.21
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
Close