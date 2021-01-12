CLOSE
Cynthia Bailey Speaks About Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey is speaking on her lawsuit against her ex-husband, Peter Thomas, and at the end of the day, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star says it’s just business. During an appearance on “The Wendy Show,” Bailey explained that Thomas breached an agreement that they had come to over a Bar One property that they both owned in Georgia.

“Peter and I had an agreement. It was a three-year agreement — a contract over a piece of property here in Atlanta,” the reality star explained. “He pretty much made the terms himself and I was like ‘Okay, so in three years I’ll sell this back to you, you pay me off, or whatever.’” 

However, according to Bailey and her legal team, Thomas failed to uphold his end of the bargain within the allotted time frame. So when year three came and went, her attorneys automatically went into recovery mode.

“That didn’t happen,” reality star and businesswoman explained. “So, therefore, as soon as that date hit, then my lawyers went into ‘Okay, he’s in breach. We’re going to do everything we need to do to make sure you have the property again.’ It was as simple as that.”

When Wendy pressed her further, Bailey added that the timeframe that she allowed Thomas was more than generous.

“It was a three-year arrangement,” added, “which I thought was more than enough time for us to settle what we needed to settle.”

Last month, Thomas spoke to Straight From The A regarding the lawsuit filed by his ex-wife, sharing that he was both hurt and confused by the filing.

“When I found out that Cynthia is suing me for $170,00, I’m like, ‘Cynthia got my phone number, my number never changed,’ he said. “We don’t have no dispute that I know of for her not to even pick up the phone and call me. I was hurt when she did that.”

To that, Bailey says that she is shocked that Thomas spoke publicly about the suit at all.

“I have to be honest, I was a little surprised when Peter even brought this up publicly,” Bailey told the daytime talk show host. “I don’t talk about my ex. I don’t like to talk about our finances, our problems that we had in the past. I’ve moved on.”

Wendy offered her own two cents, adding that as a new bride and a woman who has graced the cover of Millionaires Magazine, Cynthia should just let it go. However, considering their history, we don’t blame her.

Bailey and Thomas wed in 2019 and divorced in 2017. The start of their union was plagued with a series of financial difficulties. In October, she married Fox News anchor Mike Hill in a star-studded wedding ceremony and thus far, appears to be living out her happily ever after.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Cynthia Bailey Speaks About Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Peter Thomas  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Cynthia Bailey , Peter Thomas

