Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in Its Menu

Taco Bell Opens New Tokyo Store

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is bringing back one signature menu item it had initially discontinued.

Taco Bell has announced on Jan. 14 that potatoes are coming back to the well-known chain.  They even took to Twitter to make a video with a talking potato to help them with the good news.

The treats featuring the item, the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, will make their return on Mar. 11.  Both were given the boot in August of 2020 after the chain was trying to make its menu a lot more simple during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, a lot of customers and die-hard fans were upset over the move.  Now the move to bring potatoes back shows their efforts to attract more vegetarian patrons along with winning back those that had soured on the place when a lot of items were dumped last year.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a statement.

The two potato dishes feature the chain’s seasoned potato bites, which are certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

There are now more than 30 “vegetarian ingredients” in Taco Bell’s American menu.

Look for pricing of the Spicy Potato Soft Taco to go for $1 and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes to go for $1.49.  Those costs might differ at each location.

You might need to reserve your order if the lines are longer than usual.

 

Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in Its Menu  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

