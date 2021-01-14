CLOSE
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since Being Shot by Kenosha Police [VIDEO]

Activists March In Kenosha, Wisconsin As City Readies For Announcement Of Charges For Jacob Blake Shooting

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children watched on.  The video of the incident that was recorded by a neighbor went viral sparking the protests that left two dead after a 18 year old Kyle Rittenhouse driven by his mommy travelled across state lines with a rifle shooting the protestors.  Since then our double impeached president has made excuses for the 18 year old murder, a childhood actor has bailed him out of jail and Kyle Rittenhouse walks around at public restaurants with his mommy and daddy wearing t-shirts that says “Free as F—” while taking selfies with ‘Proud Boys’ .  Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced last month that Officer Rusten Sheskey was acting in self-defense when he shot Blake because he refused the officer’s orders to drop the weapon, reportedly a knife.

Jacob Blake on the other hand has been left partially paralyzed as well as traumatized but staying silent until now.  Jacob Blake for the 1st time is speaking out about the incident in an interview with Michael Strahan for “Good Morning America”.

Take a look at the interview below.

