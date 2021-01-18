CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ciera Payton Shares What Surprised Her The Most About Wendy Williams’ Story [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Wendy Williams: The Movie is premiering soon and Ciera Payton is giving all of the behind the scene tea.  The Lifetime biopic is Payton’s first leading role and she shares with BAW everything from the moment she knew she would play the media mogul and what shocked her most about Wendy.

The movie executive produced by Wendy Williams shares all of her dirt from over the years and sheds light on historical events from her point of view.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Wendy Williams: The Movie will premiere on January 30 on Lifetime.  Watch the trailer below.

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband
15 photos

 

Ciera Payton Shares What Surprised Her The Most About Wendy Williams’ Story [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

wendy williams

Videos
Latest
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
United We Serve: Watch America Honor MLK With…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a National Day…
01.18.21
Did You Know? US Gov’t Found Guilty In…

Very little is ever spoken of the fact that a Memphis jury found the United States government guilty of conspiring…
01.18.21
Martin Luther King’s Most Iconic Speeches Of All…

Dr. Martin Luther King's speeches have grown to become timeless while greatly contributing to changing the tide of American history.
01.18.21
Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle…

Days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19…
01.18.21
5 Facts About The Assassination Of Dr. Martin…

The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remains one of the most highly investigated and second-guessed murders of our…
01.18.21
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Close