Beauty
How Much Is Too Much To Pay To Get Your Makeup Done Professionally?

Positivity leads to beauty

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

If you’ve ever had your makeup done professionally then you’re familiar with the instant joy you feel after seeing your finished face in the mirror for the first time. The finished look of having your lashes, contour, eyebrows, and lips professionally done is definitely worth the time spent in the makeup artist’s chair. Whether it’s for a major milestone event like a wedding or a simple night out, having your makeup done professionally just makes everything else fall into place. But, how much are you willing to pay to get that desired look?

Recently, beauties have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with high MUA prices, stating that $150 is too much for a full face of makeup. On the other hand, some professional MUAs respectfully disagreed with that sentiment, citing that the cost of makeup alone exceeds $150 and that price is reasonable for a full face of professionally done makeup. Still, other beauties reminisced on when makeup artists charged only $65 for a full face of makeup just a few years ago, saying that the prices have become outrageous when one makeup pallet could cover up to 100 faces.

After doing some digging, I found that the average professional makeup artist charges between $90 and $475 nationwide, depending on the services selected. Makeup application can require more or less product, time, and expertise – depending on the requested style. For example, bridal and red carpet makeup typically scales on the higher end while everyday makeup scales on the lower end, and while a standard makeup package includes eyes, lips, cheeks, and skin, there are add-ons that beauties can request such as lashes, highlight, and contour that can hike the prices up to $75 more than the base.

A Detroit-based make-up artist by the name of Moriah seems to follow the national average when it comes to MUA pricing. Her website lists natural/soft glam looks at $85 and elite makeup looks like in-studio bridal makeup for $175. But when it comes to larger bridal parties, however, Moriah’s prices increase to well above $300 to accommodate travel fees, the consultation, and the makeup application on the day of the wedding.

For big events such as a wedding or red-carpet glam, I wouldn’t mind paying top tier prices to make sure that my special day goes off without any hiccups. However, if it’s a standard makeup look for a night out, I would definitely look for prices on the lower end to ensure I’m not breaking the bank. The general consensus seems to be that if you want a high-quality makeup look then you may need to be prepared to pay high-quality prices to achieve the glam you want. However, if you’re comfortable with a more soft-glam look, then it’s totally reasonable to expect to pay less than $150 for your face.

Beauties, what do you think? How much is too much to pay to get your makeup professionally done?

 

How Much Is Too Much To Pay To Get Your Makeup Done Professionally?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

