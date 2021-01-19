CLOSE
Mary J Blige And Simone I. Smith Launch Their Latest Jewelry Collection, Fly Girls

Mary J Blige And Simone I Smith Launch Their Sister Love Jewelry Holiday Pop Up Shop At Aloft Hotel In Long Island City, NY

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

In December of 2019, Mary J Blige and long time friend Simone I. Smith celebrated the launch of their new venture, Sister Love. The collection of jewelry was designed to represent authentic relationships rooted in sisterhood.

According to the brand’s website, “We both support each other in everything we do. That includes the ways we can help each other grow from knowing the other’s strengths personally and professionally. We now get to experience a lot of firsts together and truly share in the vision and mission of our business SISTER LOVE.“ – Simone I. Smith & Mary J. Blige.

Now over a year since the launch, the ladies announced their latest Fly Girls collection. Reminiscent of the 90’s, the assortment of gold door knocker earrings are perfect for any woman who considers herself an “around the way girl.” Ranging from $179.99 to $199.99, the 18 karat yellow gold over sterling silver earrings will give you a quality bang for your buck.

Sister Love is rooted in the idea of empowering women. Through Simone and Mary’s partnership, they’re able to show the power that Black women have by creating and working together. “Sister Love is based on the notion that QUEENZ REK-A-NIZE QUEENZTM because we are stronger together”.

Simone and Mary’s Fly Girls collection is pretty dope. The 90’s is really making a comeback in 2021. Because I can use a set of quality gold earrings, I may invest in a pair of heart-shaped door knockers. What do you think? Are you feelin’ these earrings?

 

