MTA Mobility Driver Shot To Death In Northeast Baltimore

Baltimore City Police are looking for the person who killed a MTA Mobility driver Friday evening on Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the shooting happened as the driver was making a drop-off around 5pm at an apartment complex .

Harrison says the suspect pulled up in another vehicle. The suspect got out, confronted the driver, and shot the driver through the door of the MTA Mobility bus.

The MTA Mobility driver was taken to a Baltimore hospital where he later died.

According to Fox 45, this is the 3rd attack on an MTA employee in four months.

