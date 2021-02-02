CLOSE
Hair
Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is rocking a new do. The reality TV star traded in her Go Naked Hair bundles for a short cut that is just as sexy as her long tresses.

In a Instagram live, Porsha revealed a stylist from Fringe Hair Studios in Mississippi, came all the way to her home to give her a big chop. “She came and just did my dirty. She just cut the hell out his hair, which I love it super short like this,” she said flashing a toothy grin before revealing the back.

Porsha isn’t the only celeb to recently reveal a buzzed new do. Pose star and Savage X Fenty model Indya Moore debuted their chopped tresses on Instagram.

Both ladies join the long list of celebrity women who’ve done the big chop. Tiffany Haddish made headlines when she shaved her head on Instagram live only for fans to question her sanity.

“I cut all my hair off cause I want to see my Scalp . I know my whole body I know where every mole is but I don’t know my Scalp. So hello Scalp #SheReady to everything,” she wrote.

Porsha looks good in anything so this is another of her fabulous looks cause sis keeps her glam squad on deck.

With all going on in Porsha’s life — including an on-again-off-again relationship with the father of her children Dennis and her newfound passion for social justice — sis is making lots of changes in her life.

Solange, Sanaa Lathan, Tamar Braxton

10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly AF With Buzz Cuts

[caption id="attachment_3167174" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jun Sato ,Paras Griffin, David Livingston / Getty[/caption] In the big chop heard around the world, Tiffany Haddish decided to part ways with her hair. Social Media thought she was going crazy, but the truth is, sometimes women need a change. Sometimes, we don't want to constantly manipulate our hair. Sometime we're just tired! Black hair requires a lot of TLC. Tiffany expressed how tired she was of constantly doing her hair. “Let’s just be honest, as a black woman — I don’t know about white women — but as a black woman, that’s a good hour to three hours of your f—king day. Even if your hair is braided, you gotta grease your scalp, you gotta tie ’em up at night, you gotta make sure they look neat, it’s a lot of work. So, I’m taking time off!” https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCWrtIQI9ad/?igshid=mgzblfvmpbk I feel you, Sis! https://www.instagram.com/p/CCbV1_7AsNs/?igshid=17qrwvm3wa3n5 Tiffany's final result looks amazing. She is in good company when it comes to the women who have  taken the clippers to their head for a little hair liberation.  Whether they've cut their hair for a movie role, or they wanted to experience themselves in a different way, these gorgeous celebrities made a baldie look like the best accessory. Check out this gallery of women who look great with buzz cuts.

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams

