Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-2-2021]

The Body Queens

Business Description: The journey of controlling what goes in our body and on our skin is important!

Business Website: https://thebodyqueens.com

Business Phone Number: (717) 434-0713

My Lasting Memories

Business Description: Premier photography and videography services for your business and personal needs!

Business Website: http://mylastingmemories410.com/

Business Phone Number: (410) 493-8508

It Takes 2 For The Party Express

Business Description: We are here for your decorating needs.

Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/ittakes2forthepartyexpress

