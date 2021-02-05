The Caucasity: Insurrectionist Jenny Cudd Asks For Permission To Vacation in Mexico Despite 5 Federal Charges

If you have ever wondered what white privilege combined with audacity looks like, insurrectionist Jenny Cudd is certainly the poster child after her recent request.

According to published reports, in a court filing Monday (Feb 1), lawyers for Jenny Louise Cudd requested the court’s blessing to allow the attempted coup participant to travel to Mexico’s Riviera Maya from Feb. 18-21 for a prepaid “work-related bonding retreat” with her employees and their spouses.

Cudd, a small-business owner in Midland, Texas, is on pretrial release after being charged (at the time of her request) with two misdemeanor offenses, including entering a federal building without permission and engaging in disorderly conduct, after her submittal and subsequent denial, the federal court added two additional felony charges including obstruction of an official proceeding remaining in a restricted building or grounds disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, along with demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

While the prosecution took “no position” on the vacation request, documents state the trip had been book and prepaid before the capitol riots, and her attorneys state that permission is required after Cudd’s ravel privileges outside of the U.S. were revoked by a judge in their initial court appearance on January 21.

The filing, obtained exclusively by USA TODAY, noted that Cudd has no prior criminal history and has remained in contact with her attorney and pretrial service officer, who had no objection to her proposed travel plan. Despite the approval by Cudd’s team, the federal magistrate’s office said permission has not been granted before noting that there were no plans to approve the audacious request.

Cudd was one of many who confirmed participation in the treasonous riot on social media, saying in a Facebook video, “I was here today on Jan. 6th when the new revolution started at the Capitol.” In addition to Cudd’s own admission, the FBI also said her videos and photos placed her in the Capitol during the riot-which led to her arrest, resulting in federal charges.

As previously reported, on January 6th, after a speech by then-President Donald Trump outside the White House, rioters stormed the Capitol with the intent of stopping Vice President Mike Pence and Congress from confirming the Electoral College vote declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The attempted coup efforts were thwarted, but not before five people were killed during the event-including one Capitol police officer.

At least 232 pro-Trump rioters have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far, several of those arrested on site were found carrying weapons, including one man who was found with an arsenal of bombs and guns.

