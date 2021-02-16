Central Park Karen’s Charges Dropped After She Completed ‘Racial Equality’ Therapy

The woman who weaponized her whiteness by lying that a Black man was physically threatening her in New York City has had all criminal charges against her dropped after she completed court-ordered therapy that a prosecutor suggested cured her of her racism.

Amy Cooper, dubbed by social media as “Central Park Karen,” learned her fate Tuesday after Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon requested the case get dropped, the New York Post reported.

“They sent her to Critical Therapy Center … who provided psychoeducation and therapy services which focused on the ways in which Ms. Cooper could appreciate that racial identities shape our lives but we cannot use them to harm ourselves or others,” Illuzzi-Orbon told Manhattan Criminal Court Justice Anne Swern. “Psychoeducation about racial equality is woven into each therapy session to prompt understanding and reflection.”

Amy Cooper went viral after a bird-watcher and Black man named Christian Cooper (no relation) asked her to put her dog on a leash in an area of the park popular with bird watchers. Not leashing a dog in the area is against city law. She was recorded on a now-viral video feigning her fear of Christian Cooper and racially profiling him while calling police to lie that she was in danger.

“I’m gonna tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper said matter of factly.

Amy Cooper was ultimately charged with the crime of falsifying a police report.

Their encounter happened on the same day that a police officer in Minneapolis was recorded on video applying deadly pressure with his knee to the neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

Fast-forward nearly nine months later and Cental Park Karen has the privilege of emerging without a criminal record for displaying the same type of racism that has gotten people killed before.

Christian Cooper, for his part, reportedly decided against cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, prompting a debate over whether Central Park Karen deserved to be charged as the nation protests against over-policing.

The argument is that she has already been punished enough, including being fired from her lucrative position at a prominent hedge fund and having animal rescue confiscate her dog after the video showed her being physically abusive to her pet. Steps were also taken to have her banned from Central Park and the NYC Commission on Human Rights opened an investigation into the incident.

