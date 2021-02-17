CLOSE
Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest Icy Park Promo Video

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyonce has been teasing us with the latest Ivy Park launch, but this time she’s gone too far. The singer, designer, and overall superstar’s mother Ms. Tina Lawson teased us all with an Icy Park promo video featuring none other that little Miss Blue Ivy Carter.

In the Instagram promo video, Tina wrote, “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park . Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot . No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said “I ‘m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you”I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤

First of all, how adorable! Blue has positioned herself as a boss, and it shows. From modeling in her mom’s photoshoot to doing her grandma’s makeup, she is a budding creative with free reign to explore career options. Let’s not forget the 9-year-old pre pre teen is the narrator for Matthew A. Cherry’s ‘Hair Love’ audible book. Babygirl is booked and busy!

The highly anticipated Icy Park collection will officially hit the stores on February 19th. So far celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Bianca Lawson, and Tracee Ellis Ross have taken to Instagram to unbox their trendy Adidas athleisure gear. I think my box may have gotten lost in the mail.

As for Blue, she rocked this campaign. It’s been so fun watching her shine. What do you think? Did baby Blue slay the Icy Park video?

 

Blue Ivy Steals The Show In The Latest Icy Park Promo Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

