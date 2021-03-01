CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 1, 2021: Trump’s Back — Cuomo Under Fire — Covid-19 Relief Package

1. He’s Baaaaaack….And Conservatives Couldn’t Be Happier

What You Need To Know:

Sunday was the final day of C-PAC 2021. CPAC or the Conservative Political Action Conference is the annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians.

2. NY Governor Under Fire for Harassment Claims and Independent Probe

What You Need To Know:

A second former aide came forward Saturday to charge New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment.

3. Coronavirus Update: House Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid-19 Relief Package

 

What You Need To Know:

Early Saturday, the House passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks for Americans, a $400-per-week unemployment bonus, a per-child allowance of up to $3,600 for one year and money aimed at vaccine distribution to assist local governments and schools nationwide.

4. Fatal May 2019 Arrest of Black Louisiana Man Still Under Investigation

What You Need To Know:

Louisiana Master Trooper Kory York has been placed on suspension without pay for the violent arrest of Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man who died as a result of his injuries in May 2019.

5. Diversity No Longer Optional For NASDAQ Listed Companies?

What You Need To Know:

Nasdaq is challenging the status quo by requiring its listed companies to make their boardrooms more diverse.

 

