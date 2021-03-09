CLOSE
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

Kentucky Attorney General Given Until Friday To Release Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Tapes

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment with bullets in a botched no knock warrant attempt.  By grace Kenneth Walker survived the barrage of bullets only to be arrested once the firing seized, not knowing the fate of his beloved Breonna Taylor.   Adding insult to injury Kenneth Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after he shot Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh.

Kenneth Walkers attorneys argued that Kenneth Walker should be granted immunity from prosecution under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” provisions.

Today a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Olu Stevens is finally saying enough is enough and ruled the charges against Kenneth Walker would be dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be recharged for the March 13, 2020, incident.

