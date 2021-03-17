Macy’s Debuts ‘Icons of Style’ With Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillill And More

Macy’s is partnering with five impactful Black creatives to launch Icons of Style. This limited collaboration from the legacy retailer will feature exclusive seasonal designs from celebrity stylists and designers Zerina Akers and Misa Hylton, luxury shoe designer Aminah Abdul Jillil, Brooklyn Circus designer Ouigi Theodore, and Upscale Hype co-founder Allen Onyia.

The partnership will feature three seasonal collections including ready-to-wear and shoe selections for Spring, Summer, and Fall. Price points for the design range from $35.00 to $159.50. Macy’s describes the partnership as an effort to strengthen their commitment to aiding in the scaling of Black businesses, and cultivating diverse artistic voices. The company resolved to include more Black-owned businesses on their shelves when they joined the 15 Percent Pledge , founded by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, earlier this year.

Akers, who recently demonstrated her talent by commissioning sizzling Grammys looks for Beyoncé, described her collection in a statement to HelloBeautiful. “My Icons of Style collection is for the woman who is a bit on the go and has to conquer many things, so they are items that are transitional, versatile and experimental but also comfortable,” she said. Her designs include an architectural mini dress perfect for popping out on a rooftop and a collared shirt with cutouts that revives the energy of the Black yeehaw agenda. “Structure in design is important to me because it’s really what makes you feel powerful. For me, I think structure makes you walk a bit taller and straighter into a room and really commands a certain level of respect. So structure is a staple even in my personal wardrobe and tailoring.”

The partnership is just one way Akers is expanding her reach in the fashion sphere. She recently announced the launch of her company Black Owned Everything, which she describes as “a marketplace where we celebrate Black designers and creatives, giving visibility to these amazing black brands and putting them in the forefront.”

“I really want to focus in and develop some more things for Black Owned Everything that’s exclusive to the space – so more streetwear, jewelry and some new prints,” she said.

Abdul Jillil, who grew up shopping at Macy’s online because the retailer wasn’t present in her native Alaska is thrilled to be partnering with the department store. “They’ve been so great,” she said in a statement. “It’s wonderful to work with a group of people that are so passionate and eager to make sure that your vision is being seen in the right light and in the right way. I’m excited to be part of this whole process and to be alongside these great creatives, it’s just been a great experience for me.”

Her signature heels, flats and sandals always have a daring detail packed inside their “beautiful embellishments.”

“A constant in my design is bold details. I grew up shy, so I wasn’t always great at using my voice- so art and fashion have always given me a confidence and a strength. I feel like all of my shoes have a boldness that, in-turn, make you feel great, give you confidence and make you feel special. At the end of the day, it’s an uplifting experience to have pieces that make you feel unique,” Abdul Jillil continued. “Everyone is going to be able to enjoy some items that are a little bit different and that they may not be used to seeing in stores.”

The Icons of Style collection will be available at macys.com and at select Macy’s stores nationwide on March 22. Find more information here.

Macy’s Debuts ‘Icons of Style’ With Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillill And More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

