CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Better Brothers Los Angeles' 6th Annual Truth Awards

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Dwyane Wade’s unconditional love for his daughter Zaya Wade has ruffled the feathers of a few celebrities. When his daughter came out as transgender, he stood with her and supported her along the way. Although Wade has received backlash for advocating and protecting his daughter, he is unshaken by the negativity that his celebrity peers are throwing his way.

In an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Wade talks about the comments that Boosie and J-Boogie have shared in the media about the way he is parenting Zaya.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“So, Boosie, all the people who got something to say, J-Boogie (J-Boog of 2000s R&B group B2K) who just came out recently … All the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you’re allowing the conversation to keep going forward because you what? You might not have the answer today, I don’t have all the answers, but we’re growing from all these conversations,” Wade said. “So I thank everybody for even hating and starting these conversations because those conversations are starting other conversations that we need to have. And that’s happening out there.”

His perspective is a smart and unique one. Since people are having a hard time understanding his openness to his daughter’s transition, he welcomes the open dialogue so that people can learn more about the transgender community and why they need to be protected.

“At the end of the day, what I’m dealing with people, I’m dealing with life and death. It’s people in the transgender community that are getting killed. It’s kids that are murdering theirselves, that are hanging themselves, they’re killing themselves because something as simple as acceptance,” he continued.

When parents decide to have children, the goal is to give them what they need in life to become who they were created to be. Children need love and guidance. It is the parent’s job to give them the tools to navigate life so that they can operate as their authentic self. For the people who can’t understand why Wade would be so open to his daughter’s transition, consider that not being open to it can hinder Zaya’s perception of love, acceptance, and sense of self. Lots of kids are condemned by their parents when all they really want is to be loved and supported.

“Something as simple as unconditional love is not being given to these kids, and I’ll be Goddamned if my child gon’ be that person because of something as simple as me supporting who you are,” Wade said.

My personal opinion is that Boosie, a man with 8 children by 6 different women, should focus on parenting his own home, instead of Wade’s. If everyone paid closer attention to their own yards, we wouldn’t be concerned about the grass of our neighbors. Kudos to Dwyane Wade for supporting his daughter and being a positive example of how to parent a trans kid.

 

Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Dwyane Wade

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Nike Partners With National Urban League To Foster…

“The National Urban League has been championing the elevation of Black lives and empowerment of Black communities for over 110…
03.18.21
Suspected White Supremacist ID’ed After Deadly Shooting Spree…

A suspected white supremacist named Robert Aaron Long was arrested for allegedly going on a deadly shooting spree at multiple…
03.17.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…

In a statement, Matt Rowan blamed low blood sugar for his offensive comments.
03.15.21
Woman Who Coughed On Uber Driver Arrested &…

In the age of COVID-19 people tend to forget that coughing on someone is considered assault as the virus is…
03.15.21
Minneapolis Approves $27M Settlement For George Floyd’s Family…

The $27 million settlement is the largest in Minneapolis city history.
03.12.21
Close