Guess Pulls ‘G-Logo’ Bag After Fans Call Out Brand For Stealing Telfar’s Design

Street Style At Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 : Day Nine

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Social media, when used properly, can be a powerful tool that uplifts the voices of many while promoting change. That’s what happened when Twitter user Bibby Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair, noticed Guess’ “G-Logo” tote bag bore a strong resemblance to Telfar’s brand logo and bag design. While it isn’t uncommon to beg, borrow, or steal in fashion, #BlackTwitter had time today. Telfar fans rose up and demanded action. Today, the “G-Logo” tote bag has been pulled from the Guess site third party websites like Macy’s.

“Signal Brands, the handbag licensee of Guess, Inc., has voluntarily halted the sale of its G-Logo totes. Some on social media have compared the totes to Telfar Global’s shopping bags.  Signal Brands does not wish to create any impediments to Telfar Global’s success and, as such, has independently decided to stop selling the G-Logo totes,” said the brand in a statement on PEOPLE.

Telfar Clemens, founder of the must-have bag, chose to avoid going the litigious route with Guess when he first found out about the “G-Logo” in February, The New York Times reported. The rising designer said he didn’t want to bring attention to the bag and it would be a financial burden. Thanks to his following and the recent light shined on fast-fashion retailers like FashionNova being accused for stealing Black designer’s designs.

As noted by Bibby, smaller Black designers feel the brunt of stolen concepts and designs. Larger retailers have more resources to create larger quantities with lower production costs resulting in high profit margins. Social media helped get justice for Clemens in this instance and he didn’t even have to break the bank! We love to see it.

Guess Pulls ‘G-Logo’ Bag After Fans Call Out Brand For Stealing Telfar’s Design  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Telfar

