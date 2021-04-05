A total of 5 people were hurt in an early Monday shooting in downtown Baltimore.
It happened on the 300 block of North Eutaw Street near Lexington Market around 1:11 a.m.. Police said the victims are a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 37-year-old man.
One of the victims is in critical, but stable condition. The other four victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 5 Hurt In Downtown Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com