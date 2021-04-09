CLOSE
Police Reform Bills Awaiting Governor's Action, Hogan Critical

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

The Maryland Senate passed a series of police reform bills on Wednesday and they’re now on Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk.

SB 71 establishes a statewide use of force. Officers convicted of causing serious injury or death would face up to 10 years in prison.

“The standard that we currently have across the United States is just not working,” said Senator Charles Sydnor.

Maryland lawmakers also repealed the law enforcement officers’ bill of rights. Critics said the bill of rights stands in the way of accountability.

However, when asked Thursday, Gov. Hogan said he’ll take the time to read the bills, but he is concerned.

“They turned it into five bills which I have not seen,” Gov. Hogan said. “We got it last night. There were some really good police reforms in some of the bills. Unfortunately, there was some terrible stuff they kind of mixed together.”

