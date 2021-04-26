Celebrity News
DMX Children Paid Tribute To Their Iconic Father [VIDEO]

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 24, 2021

Source: Gotham / Getty

There is not a parent on earth when the first time they set eyes on their child they pray for their child to live a life greater than theirs as well as give their child more than they had.  Many that knew DMX/Earl Simmons knew of his troubles but only the ones closet to him knew of the promise that he fulfilled to his children.

DMX may have lived on this earth with a troubled soul that was constantly battling demons however as it pertained too Earl Simmons beautiful children he was blessing that poured lessons into their spirit of love, compassion and unity.  Earl Simmons 12 year old daughter Sonovah even performed a remix of her fathers cut ‘SLIPPIN’ rapping about the positive influence her father had on them.

Take a listen to DMX children honor their father while paying tribute to him at his memorial service on Saturday the day before the iconic rapper was laid to rest in a private funeral today, Sunday, April 25th.

DMX Children Paid Tribute To Their Iconic Father [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

