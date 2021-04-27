Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ve lost so many people recently and have to deal with so many different emotions. It’s Talk It Out Tuesday and Counselor Yunetta Spring is helping us process grief.  She discusses the five stages and the process of grief, along with accepting it as well.  The five stages of grief include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance.  She explains that grief is not linear and shares the work that has to be done when you’re grieving.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley & Larry King

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

6 photos Launch gallery

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. Most recently, legendary magician Siegfried Fischbacher. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
Close