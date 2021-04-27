Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Drive-thru, no appointment COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at Six Flags, Regency Furniture Stadium and Ripken Stadium.

This comes as no-appointment vaccinations are now available at nine mass vaccination sites in Maryland.

“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” said Governor Larry Hogan about the effort. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same—to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”

Here are the locations:

NEW: Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, MD 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

NEW: Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Dr.

Waldorf, MD 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

NEW: Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Dr.

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Vaccination capacity may vary and individuals should be prepared to wait.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Drive-Thru, No Appointment Vaccinations Available At Six Flags & 2 Other Locations was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

