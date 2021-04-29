Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The hilarious comedian shares the honor with previous show hosts Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Show

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Emmy-nominated Leslie Jones will host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, according to an announcement released by the network this week. The show will air live from Los Angeles, a promising change from last year’s virtual special due to the pandemic.  

No stranger to hosting duties, the former Saturday Night Live alum previously emceed the BET Awards in 2017 and currently serves as host and executive producer of ABC’s Supermarket Sweep

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Following the award ceremony, MTV will debut Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday, May 17, “a first-of-its-kind celebration” about reality television that’s expected to bring “jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows,” per the press release. 

Earlier this month, MTV announced its roster of nominees featuring some of the most popular movies and television shows released during the pandemic. Marvel’s Disney Plus series WandaVision is the top runner in five categories, including Teyonah Parris, who’s up for best hero for her performance as Monica Rambeau.

Daniel Kaluuya, who recently took home an Oscar for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, is up for best performance, as is the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Zendaya for Malcolm & Marie in the same category. 

Jones also earned her first MTV Movie & TV award for “Best Comedic Performance” for her role in Coming 2 America, the cult classic sequel starring Eddie Murphy currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Fans have until April 30 to vote for their favorite television show or movie in 25 gender-neutral categories at vote.mtv.com

Photo: Getty

Leslie Jones Tapped To Host The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Leslie Jones

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Biden Labels White Supremacy America’s ‘Most Lethal Terrorism…

On Wednesday (April 28), Joe Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress. The historic night marked…
04.30.21
Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To…

A Black leader at a Hillsong Church in Montclair, New Jersey, resigned on Tuesday after he reportedly texted a woman…
04.29.21
1 Woman Dead, 2 Others Hospitalized After Receiving…

38-year-old Keauna Weaver died on the operating table after she flew to Tijuana, Mexico for a low-cost liposuction procedure.
04.28.21
Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Wants…

Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland police officer responsible for the 2014 shooting death of Tamir Rice, has filed an appeal…
04.28.21
Woman Killed Outside Her Home In Front Of…

The identity of a woman killed in her driveway April 24 has been confirmed. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified…
04.27.21
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Close