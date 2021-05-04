Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Ravens Plan To Welcome Fans Back At Full Capacity

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Ravens

Source: Scott Clarke / ESPN Images / Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced a big move on Tuesday for the upcoming season that may be a bit risky for some  but others say bring it on they’re ready for football! The Ravens made the announcement that they plans to welcome back fans at full capacity for the upcoming season at M&T Bank Stadium. In a statement from the Baltimore Ravens they say,

“Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season. We will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to prepare to host fans safely. To achieve our goal of a full stadium, we encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated and continue following the best practices recommended by public health authorities.”

If you’re kind of on the fence the Ravens spokesperson Tom Valente says,

“We will follow guidance and best practices recommended by local, state and federal health officials, including the CDC.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Plan To Welcome Fans Back At Full Capacity  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black…

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters…
05.04.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Marvin Scott III’s In-Custody Death Ruled A Homicide…

On Wednesday Collin County chief medical examiner, Dr. William Rohr, ruled that Scott's death was a homicide caused by "fatal…
04.30.21
Close