Why Every Black Man Should Build A Garden In Their Apartment

Do you know a Black man with a garden? If so, give that man his flowers; he deserves them.

Every Black man you know should consider building a garden in their apartment or home and for good reason. Besides the obvious reason like good air quality in the bachelor pad, green life can work wonders for your mental and physical health, as well help you reconnect with nature. You know the feeling you get when you go to the park and lay in the grass? It’s like the grass becomes your shrink and all your problems seem to float away. When you build a garden in your home, you can create that feeling right on your couch.

In this article, we will dive into some of the reasons you should build a bachelor garden and a few pointers to get started.

Being Black in America is a burden riddled with stress, confusion and hypocrisy. Building a place in your space to escape it all is crucial to any black man’s mental health. There are tons of benefits to having an abundance of plant life in your living space. One of the most significant is the positive impact plants can have on your physical and mental health. When plants breathe they take in carbon dioxide and omit fresh oxygen, which cleans the air in our apartments and help us breathe better. According to NASA, your indoor houseplants can remove up to 87% of the toxins in your apartment in less than 24 hours.

Did you know plants can also help with depression?

Nature is the world’s first wonder drug. Studies have shown that spending time outside with plants can relieve anxiety, lower your blood pressure, and boost your immune system. Doctors in other parts of the world have even prescribed house plants to their patients who suffer from depression. Bringing plants into your space can immediately help with your overall health.  Our bodies were originally programmed to thrive in natural environments. When we are surrounded by lively green life, we tend to be healthier and happier.

Need A Boost In Productivity? Get A Plant

Many studies have shown that plants can help boost your productivity. More plants equal less sick days. With clean air and less stress, more productivity is sure to follow. Adding plants to any space, wether an apartment or workplace, can have a huge impact on mood. When you feel good in your space you can get more done. This is the reason most office spaces have green life.

Noisy Neighbors? Get A Plant

Believe it or not, having plants in your apartment can help with noisy neighbors. Plants can help absorb the sound around your space. Bigger plants with bigger leaves work the best, but all plants help keep it a little more quiet when you’re trying to work or sleep.

Wanna Save Money? Grow Herbs

Plants can also help you save a few buck at the grocery store. Instead of buying your basil, thyme, peppers or strawberries, grow them. Most herbs and some fruits can be grown on the balcony of your apartment, which means you don’t have to buy it at the store. And if you’ve never eaten a piece of fruit from the stem, you’re missing a slice of heaven.

On the windowsill, against the background of a glass window, there is a green houseplant in a flower pot. Stylish modern unusual interior of a loft space or non-residential premises or a workshop with hanging lamps. The concept of home gardening, hobby.

Source: Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty

So how do you get started? Here are a few tips to remember…

  • Many plants can thrive in your apartment.
  • Your first plant should be low maintenance.
  • Find plants that don’t need direct sunlight and can survive with minimal humidity.  Plants need consistent water. Do research to know how much you should watering your plants
  • Get a plant app, they will help you learn more about your plant
  • Sing to your plants, they can use the extra carbon dioxide

words by: @blogzworth

Plants, But No Pants: Florida Man Gardens In The Nude

Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of Rice Cauliflower Recipe

Why Every Black Man Should Build A Garden In Their Apartment  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

