Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has confirmed that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia.

After many fans said they were bored with season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, it seems like Porsha will be stirring the pot again for the next season. The RHOA niece posted photos on Mother’s Day which bubbled up some confusion with her hand placement on Simon Guobadia and her friendly pose with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

Simon Guobadia is the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, who made her debut on the show as “Porsha’s friend.”

Later Williams confirmed her relationship with Guobadia explaining that their relationship started after the couple filed for divorce and says they’re madly in love after a month.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” Williams said.

“Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Simon Guobadia and Falynn Guobadia filed for divorce earlier this year and PEOPLE reports “the divorce has not yet been finalized but the Guobadias have reached a settlement agreement.”

The ex-wife announced the couple’s split on Instagram last month where she wrote it was a “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

According to her post, McKinley and Guobadia “are committed to being respectful and supportive” of Porsha’s happiness and “being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

“What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered,” Guobadia stated.

 

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

