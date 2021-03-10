CLOSE
Porsha Williams
HomePhotos

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy

Posted March 10, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

We all have a friend like Porsha Williams a.k.a “Peach Juice” in our squad. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star brings the fun, the fashion and the funny wherever she goes. Now back to the fashions. Porsha’s sexy glam style is a standout whenever she appears on screen. And when we say everything is on point from her hair to her makeup to her nails, sis doesn’t skip a step in her glam process.

Porsha recently debuted a short sexy new do that further proves she can slay any hairstyle! In addition to being a social justice activist, she is the founder of Go Naked Hair and style muse for her millions of fans on social media.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Underneath Porsha’s fabulous wigs and weaves is a healthy head of natural hair, which she shared with fans in a rare stripped down moment on her Instastories and Instagram feed.

And now the reality TV star is passing along her favorite childhood hairstyles to her daughter Pilar. While PJ is still rocking pig tails and bows, she can leave the big girl hairstyles to her fly mama.

Keep scrolling for more fabulous Porsha hair moments.

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Blonde Bombshell

Blonde Bombshell Source:Getty

Porsha Williams showed up to her co-star Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch wearing her own fabulous wig. Sporting a new blonde look, Porsha looked spring-friendly in this fun and flirty flare dress. 

2. Fire & Desire

Fire & Desire Source:Getty

Porsha was red hot on “Watch What Happens Live” with this sultry look. 

3. Blue

Blue Source:Getty

Porsha came through sparkling in this blue sequin mini dress that the erfect dose to imagination and voluminous hair that took it up several notches.

4. The Bayang

The Bayang Source:Getty

It’s the bayang for me. Porsha switched it up from her usual middle or side part and debuted long bangs during her virtual appearance on Bravo.

5. Up Do

Up Do Source:Getty

Now serving hair with lots of body ody. 

Latest
Michael Regan Is Confirmed To Become Leader Of…

Micheal Regan, Joe Biden's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, is uniquely qualified to tackle environmental racism and justice…
03.11.21
A 3rd Stimulus Payment Is On The Way,…

Americans are a step closer to receiving a third stimulus check due to the economic state.  But who qualifies for…
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed

March 13, 2020, Breonna Taylor died by the side of her boyfriend Kenneth Walker as police riddled Breonna Taylors apartment…
03.10.21
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Close