Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition Quarter Coins In 2022

NASA pioneer Dr. Sally Ride will also be featured in the coins, which make their debut in 2022.

Maya Angelou Obit.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The late Dr. Maya Angelou remains one of the most notable poets of her generation and has inspired others to follow her path of words and creative expression. The legendary wordsmith will have her image placed on a limited edition run of quarter coins beginning next year, essentially making her the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency.

The news of the appearance of both Angelou and NASA pioneer Dr. Sally Ride, the first woman to travel to space,  was first revealed in April.

The women are the first to appear on the coins as part of the American Women Quarters program. They will be joined by other notable women figures in U.S. history, culminating in about 20 women to be featured. All of the figures have yet to be finalized and the U.S. Mint is asking folks to make suggestions for future features.

“The Mint will issue circulating and numismatic quarter-dollar coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of a prominent American woman beginning in January 2022,” read a statement from the United States Mint’s office.

The honor of the first Black woman to be featured on U.S. currency technically belongs to Harriet Tubman, who was slated to be on the front of the $20 bill under a plan enacted by President Barack Obama’s administration, and stalled when former president Donald Trump was in office. At the top of the year, President Joe Biden’s administration promised to get things moving in the right direction.

Coin collectors, get ready. Hopefully, these coins won’t be too hard to snag.

Learn more here.

Photo: Getty

Dr. Maya Angelou To Appear On Limited Edition Quarter Coins In 2022  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

