Black Ink Crew: Chicago Star Don Hospitalized With “Serious Heart Issues,” Fans Show Support

Prayers up.

'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Hospitalized With "Serious Heart Issues"

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Friends and fans are sending up prayers for Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Don Brumfield.

Management for the reality star/actor/competitive bodybuilder revealed in an update that Don was hospitalized due to “serious heart issues.”

Without sharing too much information, the post reads, “To keep everyone updated on Don, he has been in the hospital due to serious heart issues. He is stable. As of now, he just needs everyone’s support while he continues to rest and improve,” the memo read. “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers, and thank you all for the continued support. Much love Management.”

Fans and friends have taken to the comment section to send well wishes, and thoughts, and prayers to Don. Fellow co-star, Miss Kitty, Black Ink Crew: New York star Ceaser, actress Elise Neal, and more sent support to Don in the form of prayers. Some have also speculated that Don’s new lane in bodybuilding as to what may have led to Don being in the hospital. One user wrote, “He needs to slow down with the heavy weight training and body building. *shocked emoji face*” Another user wrote, “It be them supplements you really don’t know what’s in them. *praying hands emojis*.”

3 days before his management sharing the update on Don’s health, he was in the gym sharing a video of himself doing squats writing in the caption, “Been slacking. Time to lock back In.”

We will keep you updated as more information on the status of Don’s health is shared.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Black Ink Crew: Chicago Star Don Hospitalized With “Serious Heart Issues,” Fans Show Support  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black Ink Crew Chicago

Close