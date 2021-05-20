Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 20, 2021: Criminal Probe into Trump — Trouble for the GOP — New Cases, Deaths Fall

1. Attorney General Letitia James Moves from Civil to Criminal Probe of Trump Organization

What You Need To Know:

The office of the New York Attorney General has announced the once civil investigation into the Trump Organization is now criminal.

2. Why a Commission on the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection Spells Trouble for the GOP

What You Need To Know:

After the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee announced the agreement to form a commission into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released a statement Tuesday opposing the move.

3. Coronavirus Update: Officials Urge Cautious Optimism as New Cases, Deaths Fall

What We Need To Know: 

White House officials are expressing hope as new coronavirus cases and deaths continue to fall.

4. Police Unions Create New Plan To Weed Out Bad Cops

What You Need To Know:

In response to George Floyd’s killing by police, 15 law enforcement unions have endorsed a blueprint for policing that no longer protects bad police officers, and others have developed industry or union specific programs that teach colleagues how to intervene during another worker’s mistake or misconduct.

5. A Fourth Stimulus Bill Could Be Coming. Will A Check Be Included?

What You Need To Know:

The message being delivered by the Biden administration around a fourth stimulus bill and the possibility of another check for Americans, well that depends on Congress.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 20, 2021: Criminal Probe into Trump — Trouble for the GOP — New Cases, Deaths Fall  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

