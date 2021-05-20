National
HomeNational

Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Beloved playwright and writer Lorraine Hansberry did a lot for Black culture in her 34 years of life, from giving us fine works of art like the unforgettable play A Raisin in the Sun to her activism for both the African American and LGBTQ communities that she proudly was a member of. Now, her old residence in New York City has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of Historic Places as a way to honor her memory.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Hansberry’s humble abode, located at 337 Bleecker Street in the city’s gay-friendly Greenwich Village neighborhood, was nominated to be recognized by the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project in March 2021. Working alongside the New York State Historic Preservation Office, the address was successfully and officially added to the National Register list last month.

The life of Lorraine was one of complication and oftentimes contradiction, especially being that she came into living at the now-historic residence with her husband at the time, Broadway theater producer Robert Nemiroff. It was in this apartment that she was also able to privately explore her lesbianism, which may have led to the couple’s separation four years after marriage. However, whether she was with a man or a woman, Lorraine Hansberry proved that she couldn’t be defined by her sexuality by letting her amazing skills as a writer speak for itself.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“While residing at 337 Bleecker Street, Hansberry lived parallel lives,” reads the official press release, which continues by adding, “one as a celebrated playwright and the other as a woman who privately explored her homosexuality through her writing, relationships, and social circle.” Although it’s been well over five decades since passing away due to pancreatic cancer, Lorraine Hansberry and her illustrious legacy will live on forever…especially on Bleecker Street in NYC.

 

Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is Now A National Historic Place  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Lorraine Hansberry

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Close