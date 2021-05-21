Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 21, 2021: Republican Truth Tellers — Nationwide Freedom Rides Tour — Vaccine Booster Shots

1. 35 Republican Truth Tellers Vote for Jan. 6 Capitol Commission

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

2. Black Voters Matter Launches Nationwide Freedom Rides Tour

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Black Voters Matter (BVM) recently announced the launch of its Freedom Rides for Voting Rights, a voter outreach campaign to engage Black voters and build Black voting power across the South.

3. Coronavirus Update: Got Vaccinated? A Booster Shot May Be Needed

3 MINUTE READ

What We Need To Know: 

As more states drop mask mandates and reopen fully, top health experts say those who have received vaccinations may need a booster shot within a year.

4. Young, Black Man Attacked at a Massachusetts Sports Bar

2 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

A Billerica, MA man is now facing civil rights violations amongst other charges after attacking a young, Black man in a sports bar on May 15.

5. Attorney Kimberly Jenkins Turns Love of Food into Objections Confections

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

They say if your job is your passion, then you won’t work a day in your life. Kimberly Jenkins is a living testament to this saying

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 21, 2021: Republican Truth Tellers — Nationwide Freedom Rides Tour — Vaccine Booster Shots  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

