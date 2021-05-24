Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 24, 2021: Police Reform Bill Deadline — Money for Vaccinations — Ronald Greene’s Death By Police

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Politicians Continue Work on George Floyd Policing Bill

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Despite not making the May 25 deadline, the White House says work continues to pass and sign into law the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

2. Ascension of African American Female Judge

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The nomination of U.S. Distrct Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

3. Coronavirus Update: More States Give Money for Vaccinations

3 MINUTE READ

What We Need To Know: 

For the first time in almost a year, the daily average of new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. has fallen below 30,000.

4. Released Body Camera Footage Confirms Ronald Greene’s Death By Police

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Body camera footage of Ronald Greene’s fatal May 2019 attack by Louisiana State Police (LSP) has now been obtained and posted by the Associated Press (AP).

5. Americans Rise Up To Support Black-Owned Businesses

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Following the death of George Floyd, Americans have renewed their interest in supporting the economic advancement of African Americans, and amid online support, Black-owned businesses saw huge spikes.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 24, 2021: Police Reform Bill Deadline — Money for Vaccinations — Ronald Greene’s Death By Police  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Close