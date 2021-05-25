Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 25, 2021: George Floyd: One Year Later — Audit of GA Ballots — Online Spending

1. The Murder of George Floyd: One Year Later

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

One year ago today, millions of people worldwide watched the murder of a then unknown African American man, George Floyd, at the knee of a then unknown White former Minneapolis policeman, Derek Chauvin.

2. Judge Orders Audit of Georgia 2020 Presidential Election Absentee Ballots

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Six months after Joe Biden was elected to the office of President, a county judge in Georgia ruled last week that 2020 election absentee ballots in Fulton County can be unsealed and reviewed by a group of electors claiming Fulton County election workers counted fraudulent ballots.

3. Coronavirus Update: Study Finds Women with Hormonal Disorder More Prone to Covid-19

4 MINUTE READ

What We Need To Know: 

A new study by the European Journal of Endocrinology finds that women with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, are at higher risk for Covid-19 compared to others in their age and sex groups.

4. The Impact of Jail and Proving Innocence: Diamonds Ford Update Story

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The aftermath of being in jail and continuing to prove innocence to maintain freedom creates eye opening experiences that we as an audience often overlook.

5. Baby Boomers Are Taking Over The Internet With Online Spending Up 53%

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

“OK, boomer” your generation is jumping online at high rates and brands need to respond with new products and better user interface.

 

‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Google Is On A Mission To Improve Image…

Google wants to ensure its smartphone camera work equally for everyone.
05.20.21
A Black Homeowner’s Property Value Doubled After Letting…

A Black homeowner in Indianapolis experienced racial discrimination in real estate after her home was undervalued during two separate appraisals,…
05.20.21
