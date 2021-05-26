Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 26, 2021: Black Women Making History — Permitless Handguns — NBA Legend Faced Discrimination

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Black Women Forge Historic Paths

What You Need To Know:

Attorney Kristen Clarke made history Tuesday afternoon as she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first Black woman to lead the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. With only one Republican voting with Democrats and Independents, Clarke’s nomination was approved by a 51-48 vote.

2. No License, No Problem: Texas Opens Door for Permitless Handguns With New Law

What You Need To Know:

This week, lawmakers in Texas approved a bill that will allow residents to carry handguns without licenses.

3. Coronavirus Update: Heart Condition Found in Small Number of Vaccinated Adolescents, Experts Say

What We Need To Know: 

Vaccine safety investigators are studying cases of heart muscle inflammation in young people in multiple countries who had recently received their second dose of one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

4. NBA Legend Discriminated Against in His Own City

What You Need To Know:

Former NBA player Dominique Wilkins experienced discriminatory behavior at a restaurant in the city he represents, and now the establishment is apologizing. 

5. Millennials Catching A New Art Wave By Shelling Out Big Racks For Fine Art Work

What You Need To Know:

Many millennials are foregoing starter homes and instead buying art. They are choosing to leave the cheap reprints in their college dorm rooms and invest in original pieces by fine artists.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 26, 2021: Black Women Making History — Permitless Handguns — NBA Legend Faced Discrimination  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Former Residence Of Celebrated Writer Lorraine Hansberry Is…

The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
05.21.21
Police: 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Alabama…

If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
05.21.21
Black Teen’s Death Still Raises Questions After Being…

A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
05.20.21
Close