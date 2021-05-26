WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 26, 2021: Black Women Making History — Permitless Handguns — NBA Legend Faced Discrimination

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

1. Black Women Forge Historic Paths

What You Need To Know:

Attorney Kristen Clarke made history Tuesday afternoon as she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first Black woman to lead the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department. With only one Republican voting with Democrats and Independents, Clarke’s nomination was approved by a 51-48 vote.

2. No License, No Problem: Texas Opens Door for Permitless Handguns With New Law

What You Need To Know:

This week, lawmakers in Texas approved a bill that will allow residents to carry handguns without licenses.

3. Coronavirus Update: Heart Condition Found in Small Number of Vaccinated Adolescents, Experts Say

What We Need To Know:

Vaccine safety investigators are studying cases of heart muscle inflammation in young people in multiple countries who had recently received their second dose of one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

4. NBA Legend Discriminated Against in His Own City

What You Need To Know:

Former NBA player Dominique Wilkins experienced discriminatory behavior at a restaurant in the city he represents, and now the establishment is apologizing.

5. Millennials Catching A New Art Wave By Shelling Out Big Racks For Fine Art Work

What You Need To Know:

Many millennials are foregoing starter homes and instead buying art. They are choosing to leave the cheap reprints in their college dorm rooms and invest in original pieces by fine artists.

