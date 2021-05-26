Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Do you remember where you were when you first saw a pair of chancletas? With mesh and square toe shoes coming back in trend, Porsha Williams took us on a trip down memory lane when she posted a photo of this throwback Max Collection slipper. If you don’t remember this flowery slide from the 2000s, then, you my friend are too young for this post.

According to Porsha’s post on social media, her mother brought baby PJ a pair. “Ayeeee!! All my Decatur girls stand up!! Y’all why my mom came in the house with these for PJ!! I guess it’s a right of passage Fo y’all remember these ??!” she captioned the photo. The nostalgic photo left fans commenting on the stye throwback.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Porsha has been in the headlines as of late. Between the scandalous BOLO incident and her new fiancé Simon Guobadia (the soon-to-be ex-husband of her co-star Falynn Guobadia). The two broke the Internet when they went public with their engagement. 

Adding more gasoline to the rumor fire, Porsha recently posted Simon with the caption, “Ima stick beside him.” Then she reportedly snagged a deal for her own three-part spinoff show about her life. Season 13 may have been drab but whew, the tea will be hot with her upcoming show. Who’s tuning in?

RELATED STORIES:

Can We Talk About Porsha Williams’ Mother’s Day Kaftan Now?

Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs…
05.27.21
‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’…

Matthew Zadok Williams' family spoke to journalists after meeting with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on Wednesday morning, urging for…
05.27.21
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
After Securing Chauvin Conviction, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison…

Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
05.24.21
Close