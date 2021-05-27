WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 27, 2021: Death of Daunte Wright — Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson — Flight Attendant Loses Teeth

Sybil Wilkes
1. Attorney General Ellison to Prosecute Police in Death of Daunte Wright

What You Need To Know:

There’s a sense of deja vu in Minnesota as the state Attorney General Keith Ellison has stepped in to prosecute a police officer in the death of a Black man. Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop, April 11, in a Minneapolis suburb.

2. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson

What You Need To Know:

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last fall against the Metro Nashville Public Schools and a student-teacher over a school assignment called “Let’s Make a Slave.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Flight Attendant Loses Teeth After Altercation with Unruly Passenger

What We Need To Know: 

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after losing two teeth in a physical assault by a passenger earlier this week.

4. $10 Million Settlement Approved For In Custody Death of Jamal Sutherland

What You Need To Know:

The Charleston County Council in South Carolina unanimously approved a $10 million settlement for the family of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man who was arrested for fighting at a mental health facility where he received treatment for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Sutherland died while in police custody January 5, 2021.

 

5. Is Robinhood Crypto A Hype Ahead Of IPO?

What You Need To Know:

Free stock-trading app Robinhood has recently announced its modern extended feature Robinhood Crypto.

 

