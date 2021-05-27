Celebrity News
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement

The effect rap vet 50 Cent has on the ladies is pretty undeniable, and one of his famous exes — bad and beautiful actress Vivica A. Fox — is proving that to be all the way true after admitting “without any reservations” that 50 was the love of her life during a recent interview with Vlad TV.

Of course that comment didn’t go over well with 50 Cent‘s current girlfriend, model Cuban Linx, but the seasoned actress made sure to let his girl know that she’s not dealing with a rookie.

“The main thing that killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast. The love that I had for him and still to this day…will always like…he was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations,” is what Vivica said precisely in her interview with Vlad (seen above). Cuban jumped into The Shade Room with her thoughts soon after it was reposted, deciding to leave a comment that read “.. aww” along with a heart-face emoji and a violin as a way to signify someone telling a sob story.

Once she saw the shady emojis, Fox took the fight to Instagram Stories in order to make sure the new girl knew that she wasn’t trying to dip back in her old bag.

Take a look below to see what she wrote:

“Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post 3 times on @ShadeRoom.Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good!”

So, what does 50 Cent himself have to say about all of this? As expected, he’s laughing at it all. During a recent interview he did not too long ago, 50 making it clear that he’s not phased one bit by Vivica’s revelation of love by simply saying, “I’m never bothered by when she says that.” He did go on to try and explain the breakup in his own words, which admittedly sounded a bit bashful.

Some people made note that he was cheesing hard while saying it, but we’ll let you all decide for yourselves after putting all the pieces together. We are definitely in for one hot summer!

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

50 Cent , Vivica A. Fox

