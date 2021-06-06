Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

All eyes were on Beyoncé last night when she stepped out for a rare public appearance with her hubby, Jay-Z, for an adorable date night at the NBA Finals. The couple graced us with their presence while sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets–Milwaukee Bucks game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday night and serves looks, per usual. While some fans were just stunned to see the Carters in public, others were fixated on how stunning Beyoncé looked in her little black dress, studded jacket, and matching black suede pumps, which she documented perfectly on the ‘Gram for those of us at home.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The $723 black patent dress that Mrs. Carter wore is a look from David Koma’s Fall 2020 collection. The strapless dress was short, tight, and hugged her curves just right, giving a whole new meaning to her coined phrase, “Freakum Dress.” Styled by Zerina Akers, the mother of three wore her long, blonde locks bone straight and opted for blinged-out jewelry to match the studded jacket. 

Fans took to Twitter to sing their praises about the singer’s beauty, complimenting her style, grace, and her ability to look even younger every time we see her. “Beyoncé’s beauty is out of this world,” one fan wrote. 

“Beyoncé looking ETHEREAL,” tweeted another.

 

While another fan tweeted, “Beyoncé’s face card NEVER declines.” We know that’s right!
And in typical Beyoncé fashion, she gave us a series of looks on Instagram, showing off her sexy date night outfit in a series of photo carousels that let us see each and every angle.

 

Here’s to more date night looks from Beyoncé this summer!

 

Don’t miss… 

Beyoncé Gave 2020 The Middle Finger With This Holiday Gift

Tabria Majors’ 11-Minute Ode To Beyonce Even Left Beyonce Shook

Beyoncé Trends On Social Media After NBA Finals Date Night With Hubby Jay-Z  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Close