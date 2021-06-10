Work, Work Don’t Stop: Marsai Martin To Executive Produce Girls Inc. Inaugural Film Festival

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Girls Inc. announces its inaugural film festival event in partnership with actress and producer Marsai Martin. The ticketed virtual festival will take place on Sunday, June 13 spotlighting Girls Inc. girls and their inspiring stories through the art of cinema.

Martin will executive produce and television host and comedian Amber Ruffin will host the star-studded event, which intends to elevate the voices of young women filmmakers through a series of short films. Special guests will include entertainers Tina Fey, Venus Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

The night will showcase cinematic stories that uplift the voices of Girls Inc. girls through short films made in partnership with Busy Philipps and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Darnell Martin, Melinda Hsu Taylor, and Amber Stevens West, who served as directors on the projects. The event will also feature an exclusive VIP reception before the show where Martin and writer, producer and actress Tina Fey will be hosting a short panel to discuss the next generation of female producers.

President and CEO Stephanie J. Hull shares her excitement for the first-ever Girls Inc. film festival.

“The event will feature compelling stories from a group of girls and young women who represent a new generation of leaders and changemakers,” Hull says. “Collaborating with Marsai Martin on this endeavor is a dream come true—she leads by example and inspires girls everywhere to believe in themselves and see no limit to their potential.”

Marsai has been a long-time supporter of the non-profit and first partnered with Girls Inc. during its #GirlsTaketheLead fundraiser in December 2020. She has been a vocal champion of the organization’s work and continues to use her platform to open doors for young girls and people of color.

“I’m excited to partner with Girls Inc. on their first ever film festival,” says Martin. “It gives us a chance to spotlight the next generation of talented filmmakers. It’s also important that we give young girls an opportunity to use their voices.”

The evening will celebrate women driving change and making an impact, with honorees including the Head of Head of Global TV at Netflix Bela Bajaria, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Rosalind Brewer, famed ballerina, author and philanthropist Misty Copeland, and more.

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit initiated to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. The organization works with schools and within communities to provide mentoring relationships, safe spaces and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed.

“At Girls Inc., our goal is to help girls reach their full potential, which means centering their voices and listening to what they have to say. Too often, girls do not get to tell their own stories or share their lived experiences,” said Dr. Hull. “Girls Inc. believes girls have the right to express themselves with originality and enthusiasm. We are working towards a society in which every girl’s story has a place.”

Be sure to secure tickets to Girls Inc.’s inaugural film festival for a star-studded evening. The event will recognize the organization’s decades of tireless efforts to combat systemic racism and gender inequality. All proceeds will enable Girls Inc. to reach more girls and help them uncover their inherent strengths. Tickets to attend the film festival can be purchased here.

